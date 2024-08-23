‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Spills Major Spoilers On Season 5 Part 2

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly took to Instagram Thursday to share what appears to be some major spoilers on the upcoming final season of the show.

Reilly posted a photograph of herself on horseback, which is not an uncommon sight for the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s hit cowboy drama. It’s her caption that appears to hint at some major location and plot spoilers for the final season, which will hit our screen on November 10 of this year.

“Goodbye Montana and into the dry heat of Texas , got to spend some time yesterday when not filming on [6666 Ranch] to do one of the things I love most,” Reilly wrote. “Thank you Dusty for letting me try out the new saddle!!”

In the final episode of “Yellowstone” season five part one, we left the Dutton family at war. Beth (Reilly) and her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), realize that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is trying to remove his father from office. The senior Dutton is also forced to leave Montana for Texas amid clashes with Beth over the financial future of the Yellowstone Ranch. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Predicts Horrific Death In Final Episodes)

Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth’s soulmate, heads out to the 6666 Ranch (pronounced “Four Sixes”) along with Sheridan’s character, Travis. This gives Reilly’s character every reason to head south in the show. The big questions are: when does Beth head to Texas? And is she pushed, or pulled away?

Just because Reilly is done filming in Montana doesn’t mean her scenes necessarily shot in chronological order. In my experience, most productions shoot scenes based on location. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Execs Hated Beth Dutton. We Bet We Know Why)

Reilly wrapping up in Montana is a big deal. While I’d love nothing more than for her and her on-screen brother, Kayce (Luke Grimes) to inherit the Yellowstone Ranch and turn it into a meat producer, we all know Sheridan shows don’t always have a happy ending.

Let’s hope the trip to Texas is a pleasant one for Beth. She deserves a vacation.