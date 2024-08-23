Maxine Waters Claims Trump Pardoning Rappers Is One Reason For His Growing Support Among Black Men

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California dismissed growing support for former President Donald Trump among black men during a Friday CNN appearance.

Trump, who garnered 12% support from black voters according to a 2020 CNN exit poll, receives higher support from black voters in polls by CBS and Fox News, particularly among black men. Waters claimed that the pardons of rappers like Lil Wayne explained why “hip hop” entertainers were backing the former president. (RELATED: ‘They Know They Are Being Conned’: Donald Trump Reacts To Black Voters Turning Away From Democrats)

WATCH:

Dep Rep Claims Trump Pardoning Rappers Is The Reason For His Growing Support Among Black Men pic.twitter.com/jQ38qVPOxI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2024

“It’s only a small segment. You’re talking about more the hip-hop segment of the black males that they talk about maybe talking about supporting Trump,” Waters told “CNN News Central” co-hosts Sara Sidner and John Berman. “It’s not a huge number. Some of those, of course, you know, Trump has pardoned some of those who have been in prison, like Lil Wayne, and I say to people, look, if you’re in prison and somebody pardons you, say thank you.”

“And I don‘t know what all else went into that, but after you say thank you and do whatever it is you do to appreciate the pardon, then you say, ‘But I‘ve got to say goodbye. I‘ve got to be with the people who understand what is necessary for everybody to have a decent quality of life,’” Waters continued.

Waters also appeared to concede that economic issues also could be a factor in Trump’s growing support among black voters.

“I believe that we have not done a good enough job in working with and educating young people about public policy issues,” Waters said. “Many of our young people are entrepreneurs and they want to have businesses, they would like to have some assistance and some help with that. They need access to capital and this is very important with them. They see that their lives have been a little bit difficult. Rent’s too high, they don’t have 20% for a down payment on a home, on and on and on. We’ve got to do a better job.” (RELATED: Charles Payne Says Kamala Harris’ Proposed Business Tax Hike Will ‘Make The Lives Of Workers Harsher’)

Prices rose by over 20% and inflation hit a 40-year high of 9% in June 2022 since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021.

