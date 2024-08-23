Migrants Allegedly Connected To Tren de Aragua Indicted In Jewelry Heist

A federal grand jury indicted four Venezuelan nationals on charges stemming from an armed robbery at Denver jewelry store, U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

The suspects, Oswaldo Lozada-Solis, 23, Jesus Daniel Lara Del Toro, 20, Jean Franco Torres-Roman, 21, and Edwuimar Nazareth Colina-Romero, 18, allegedly orchestrated the heist at Joyeria El Ruby Jewelry Store on June 24, the press release stated. During the robbery, it is alleged that the suspects brandished firearms, assaulted store employees and made off with a haul of gold and jewelry.

Three days following a Denver heist, authorities captured Lozada-Solis, Torres-Roman, and Colina-Romero at a local motel in El Paso, Texas. The motel is reportedly a common location used by transnational criminal organizations for smuggling and harboring illegal aliens and narcotics, aiming to penetrate deeper into the United States, New York Post reported.

The specific charges laid out include armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for Lozada-Solis, Del Toro and Torres-Roman. Colina-Romero faces charges related to transporting stolen goods and possession of stolen goods. The initial court appearances took place Aug. 20 and 21 before Magistrate Judge James P. O’Hara in Denver, the news release added. (RELATED: Video Shows Clumsy Thieves Struggling To Break Into Jewelry Store With Sledgehammers)

Some of the accused have prior criminal involvements and alleged ties to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. Torres-Roman was previously arrested and released in Chicago for unrelated charges just a month prior to the Denver robbery, the New York Post reported. Similarly, Lozada-Solis encountered legal issues in New York.