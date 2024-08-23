Newt Gingrich Says RFK Jr. Dealt ‘Real Blow’ To Dems, Calls Him ‘Natural Ally’ Of Trump

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday on Fox Business that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dealt a “real blow” to Democrats with his speech, calling him a “natural ally” of former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy announced he was removing his name from the ballot in major swing states on Friday in order to not spoil the vote and revealed his support for Trump within the battleground areas. Gingrich noted Kennedy’s move highlighted the “corruption” of the Democratic Party, adding how both the independent candidate and Trump have been “taking on the establishment.” (RELATED: RFK Jr. Says He Is Throwing Support Behind Trump)

“I think that it’s a real blow to the Democrats … when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says my relatives would not belong to the modern Democratic Party, I think he really knocks their whole democracy thing out and points out this is really a party of bosses and it’s a party of corruption,” Gingrich said. “So I think he’s very effective, particularly for younger people, in saying, ‘Look, you’ve gotta look at how bad the Democrats have become.'”

WATCH:

“I think when the Biden-Harris — and I want to emphasize, Biden-Harris Administration — refused to offer him Secret Service protection when his uncle and his father had both been assassinated, I thought it was one of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen an American presidency do. I think he has every right to feel that he was up against a machine,” Gingrich continued. “The machine did everything it could to destroy him and so he is psychologically the natural ally of Trump because they are basically both taking on the establishment. They basically both have had the establishment do everything it could to destroy them.”

Since Vice President Kamala Harris became her party’s presidential nominee after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21, polls between Harris and Trump have been tight. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows Harris leading Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all crucial for Trump if he intends to win in November.

“Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily, and these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said during his speech.

