NICOLE KIPRILOV: Harris’ Speech Was A Farce — But Republicans Should Not Underestimate Her

The general consensus among conservative commentators is that Vice President Kamala Harris’ Democratic National Convention speech last night was a complete farce. It was a 37-minute orchestration in which Harris failed to present significant policy solutions or a strong, hopeful vision for the future of this country.

But, similar to President Joe Biden, a puppet whose strings were and continue to be pulled, Harris is a trainable wind-up doll in the hands of dangerous actors. Wherever Harris lacks the competence to inject a radical practice or policy, you can be sure that one of her handlers will quietly step in.

This is exactly why it is critical for Americans to understand that Harris is not just perceived as a candidate with a horrible track record, but she is exactly what the Left needs to continue, and even accelerate, the Obama and Biden administrations’ destruction of America. And she could win.

In her DNC speech last night, Harris called Hamas a terrorist organization and stated: “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.” Does she believe this? Harris also said she would “secure our border.” Will she actually do this? These lines seemed strategically placed in the speech to try to sway moderate and undecided voters.

For the past three and a half years, and for many years before that, Harris’ actions have disproven many points she stated last night. As former President Donald Trump put it very simply in his reaction to the speech, if Harris actually wanted to address our most pressing issues, she could have already taken action in the Biden-Harris administration. Instead, the Biden-Harris administration saw nearly 300,000 illegal immigrant children unaccounted for, many of them likely victims of exploitation and forced labor. This is just one example in a vast sea of heartbreaking statistics that define this administration’s complete failure and betrayal of the American people.

As we listened last night, it quickly became evident that Harris’ speech would fit perfectly into the overall sentiment of the four-day DNC: a cacophony of scripted, dishonest voices. This was hours of forced emotions, robotic readings of cringey teleprompter speeches, and carefully curated performances like some nightmarish play where everything is staged and there is not an ounce of improv or authenticity. This was the complete opposite of what America is all about.

Despite all of the inauthenticity, culminating in Harris’ speech, there is still a chance that what we just saw could become our reality for the next four years.

Is every American going to be fact-checking everything Harris says? Probably not. She will say anything to get elected. Last night, she was prepared, she was polished, she was energized. She is radical and she is trainable. This is exactly what makes her and her operation dangerous.

We know the Left has strategists and operatives who are prepared to go to extreme lengths to ensure Harris beats Trump. The reason for that is simple: Trump is the only person currently standing in the way of the radical Left’s destruction of this country.

The reality is that Biden was a clearly incoherent candidate — completely lacking in the ability to convey any sort of message in the last couple of years. Leading up to his disastrous debate performance, many Democrats were finally at a point where they were ready to take a step back and truly question if they should be voting for Biden when Trump is objectively the better, more competent candidate under whom this country had seen prosperity and hope.

Last night, we witnessed someone who is a fraud but could actually become president of the United States. Do not underestimate Kamala Harris’ electability.

Nicole Kiprilov is a Republican political operative, consultant, and currently the Executive Director of the Coalition for Military Excellence (CME).

