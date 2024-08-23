Bookstore Fires Employee Behind Pro-Israel Event Cancelation And Issues ‘Heartfelt Apologies’

Powerhouse Arena, a bookstore, announced Thursday they fired the employee who nixed a book launch event due her anti-Israel bias and offered their apologies.

The employee “abused her position” at Powerhouse by “injecting her own personal biases and prejudices where they were unneeded, unwanted, and unauthorized,” the statement posted on social media read.

The employee told veteran author Joshua Leifer and his event moderator Rabbi Andy Bachman hours before the launch of Leifer’s new book Tuesday the event was suddenly cancelled.

“We don’t want a Zionist on our stage,” the employee allegedly told Leifer when he and his wife tried to resolve the issue. The employee then allegedly threatened to call security on the couple. (RELATED: Seattle Museum, Jewish Groups Agree To Remove Exhibit On ‘Antisemitism’ After Staffers Walked Out On Job Over It)

Powerhouse Arena said this behavior by their employee was “a case study in the shocking re-emergence of anti-Semetic [sic] hostility that continues to rear its head in spaces and communities where all of us would least expect it to.”

The bookstore alleged the employee was already slated to depart from the company next week but her actions led to her accelerated removal. The company said her actions stood directly in contrast to the values they hold dear of having open spaces for discussion and standing against intolerance.

“We ask that you please recognize our genuine dismay over what transpired and accept our most heartfelt apologies for any harm that it has caused,” Powerhouse Arena wrote.

Several Jewish organizations responded favorably to the bookstore’s apology. The Anti-Defamation League’s New York and New Jersey chapter said it was “appreciate[d].”

“Powerful and thoughtful words. Credit to you for this statement. You did not choose this situation, but having found yourself in it, you have sent a clear message that you are committed to dialogue and tolerance,” Combat Antisemitism Movement wrote.

Leifer’s book event was rescheduled to be held at the Center for New Jewish Culture in Brooklyn on Monday, The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported.

“We know and respect both Josh and Rabbi Bachman quite a lot and so it feels like a no-brainer from us, from a community perspective,” Rabbi Matt Green, co-founder of the Center for New Jewish Culture, said about why his venue elected to host the event, the outlet reported.