RFK Jr. Joins Trump Rally After Suspending His Campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an appearance Friday at an Arizona rally supporting former President Donald Trump after ending his independent presidential campaign.

The rally, held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, saw Kennedy receive a warm reception from the crowd, chanting his name. Trump praised Kennedy for his campaign efforts, acknowledging the challenges posed by his candidacy and commending the breadth of issues he brought to the forefront of American political discourse, according to the New York Post.

🚨 🇺🇸 BREAKING: RFK JR. TAKES THE STAGE AT TRUMP’S RALLY Source: RSBN https://t.co/gTcOZf3MR4 pic.twitter.com/aXE3UFWoW7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 23, 2024

“His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country and brought together people from across the political spectrum in a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father, Robert Kennedy, a great man, and his uncle, President John F Kennedy,” Trump said. “And I know that they are looking down right now, and they are very, very proud of Bobby. I’m proud of Bobby.” (RELATED: Former Obama Advisor Warns Dems Not To ‘Demonize’ RFK Jr. Backers Following Trump Endorsement)

Kennedy’s speech at the rally as he endorses Trump emphasized shared goals and also echoed Trump’s commitments to avoid foreign wars, fight censorship and protect American freedoms against rising authoritarianism.

🚨 🇺🇸 TRUMP: I’M PROUD OF BOBBY “I’m proud of Bobby. I don’t think I’ve ever introduced anyone who got applause like he just did.” Source: RSBN https://t.co/ixkGHjalBH pic.twitter.com/vbfj4Ysz0x — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 23, 2024

🚨🇺🇸RFK JR: TRUMP WILL GET THE CHEMICALS OUT OF OUR FOOD “Our children are now the unhealthiest, sickest children in the world. Don’t you want healthy children? Don’t you want the chemicals out of our food? Don’t you want regulatory agencies to be free from corporate… https://t.co/H7aDtknPQG pic.twitter.com/pD6vrZlbNx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 24, 2024

“One of the issues that he talked about was having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said. “Don’t you want healthy children? And don’t you want the chemicals out of our food? And don’t you want the regulatory agencies to be free from corporate corruption? And that’s what President Trump told me that he wanted.”