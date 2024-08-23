Sabrina Carpenter And Jenna Ortega Lock Lips In Racy New Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega shared a steamy, aggressive kiss in a racy new music video released Friday.

The famous singer and “Wednesday” star joined forces in a video that gave a nod to Ortega’s horror movie roots. The ladies locked lips in a hot and heavy make-out session that is set amid a bloody scene for Carpenter’s “Taste” video. The clip includes voodoo dolls, machetes and a lot of gore.

Ortega and Carpenter start off by brutally attacking one another in a love-feud over a man. The clip then flips to a scene where they’re passionately kissing one another to the lyrics, “You’ll just have to taste me while he’s kissing you.”

The video is based on Carpenter seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend when he embarks on a new relationship with Ortega.

It kicks off with Carpenter executing a number of painful punishments on Ortega with the use of a voodoo doll. She delivers a number of evil moves as the plot thickens and the violence escalates.

In a number of gruesome scenes, she violently attempts to kill Ortega, who was seen kissing the man in the shower when Carpenter walked in on them. Ortega fought back and severs one of Carpenter’s limbs. Her arm fell to the floor as blood gushed all over her outfit.

Ortega chased Carpenter down a staircase before the two ladies fell onto one another in a pool of blood.

The two fictionally unhinged women relentlessly attack one another before they come together for the racy kissing scene. (RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Gets Into Steamy Lesbian Scene In Her Son’s Movie ‘Strictly Confidential’)

Their mutual love interest ends up dead, but Carpenter and Ortega walk away from the funeral together.