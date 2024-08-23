‘SNL’ Lead Cast Member Reveals Why She’s Bailing On The Iconic Show

“Saturday Night Live” lead cast member Punkie Johnson explained Wednesday why she’s leaving the show ahead of season 50.

It turns out that Johnson’s departure from “SNL” has been a long time coming, according to comments she made on “SNL” alumni David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast “Fly on the Wall.” Ahead of season 49, Johnson went to her team to express her doubts about her coveted role in the iconic late night show.

“I talked to my team. I was like, ‘Look, I don’t really know if I belong at this job, so maybe I should step away,’” Johnson told the former cast members. “But I told them super, super late, like right after I found out I got to go back. And it was like ‘Well Punkie, you need a plan. You can’t just quit your job.'” So she went back and things were fine at first.

In fact, Johnson said the first few weeks of season 49 were "tremendous."

“I think I got like three or four sketches on the first half [of the season],” she continued. “And usually I only get maybe two or three on the entire season, so I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m killing it. Like, this is my season.’” Then her writer, Ben Silva, bailed on the show, hindering Johnson’s ability to accurately communicate wat she was thinking for her sketch pitches, Variety noted.

"I didn't really feel like I fit, like I didn't feel like that was my zone. That show is for a different type of person," Johnson added. "I came from standup so I just thought everybody else came from standup. I started having conversations with people and everybody was like, 'Oh yeah, we went to school for this.' I'm like, 'Y'all went to school to be here?'"

Johnson doesn’t seem to have any upcoming projects on her IMDB as an actress, writer or producer but she seems to be all over the comedy scene. I have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll see of her and I’m stoked to see what comes next.