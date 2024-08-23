‘Why Do You Keep Saying That?’: Jennings Snaps At Panelist For Downplaying Harris’ VP Record

CNN’s Scott Jennings snapped back at former Obama aide Michael Hardaway on Friday as the two debated over Vice President Kamala Harris’ record over the last three years.

The two appeared on “The Lead With Jake Tapper” as they discussed the upcoming debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, which is scheduled for Sept. 10. While Jennings stated Trump should call out Harris’ record during her time under the Biden administration, Hardaway jumped in to claim instead that Trump “has no real policy positions.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Caps Off DNC Without Releasing Policy Platform)

“My advice to him would be get focused on the three or four things that matter the most and really just ask one simple question: How can we trust you to solve the problems that you yourself have created while you‘ve been in power for the last [three years]? That‘s really the underpinning of what he ought to do at the debate, and if he could stay focused on it, he could be good,” Jennings said.

“None of those are factual things. I mean Donald Trump, a man who ran about windmills, has no real policy positions, has nothing,” Hardaway pushed back.

Jennings then questioned Hardaway’s stance, prompting the former Obama advisor to cite job growth and inflation declines as positives in Harris’ record as vice president.

“Why do you keep saying that? You keep saying that’s not an actual thing. She’s the sitting vice president. I don’t understand you,” Jennings jumped in.

WATCH:



“The facts are the facts. Fifteen million jobs speak for itself. Less than 3% inflation when it was 9% two years ago speaks for itself. So you can ramble about anecdotal stories, but the facts are the facts,” Hardaway responded.

Jennings continued to call out Hardaway, telling him to “get more serious” as he reiterated how Harris is the “actual sitting vice president.”

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) concluded Thursday evening with Harris officially accepting the party’s presidential nomination after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21. While the vice president has revealed parts of her policy stances, particularly on the U.S. economy, she has not yet released a full policy platform on her campaign website as of Friday.

The debate between Harris and Trump, which has been confirmed by both parties, is set for September and will be aired on ABC News. Trump has also challenged Harris to two additional debates on other networks, but the vice president’s campaign has not confirmed either additional date.

