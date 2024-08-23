‘Burning Through People’: US Navy Considers Drastic Measure Over Manpower Shortage: REPORT

The U.S. Navy is reportedly considering drastic measures to tackle manpower shortage, according to USNI News.

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) is facing operational challenges due to a shortage of qualified civilian mariners. This prompted a strategic plan to sideline 17 Navy support ships, USNI News reported. This decision, termed as a “force generation reset,” aims to alleviate the staffing strain by putting two Lewis and Clark-class replenishment ships, one fleet oiler, twelve Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transports (EPF) and two expeditionary sea bases into extended maintenance while reassigning their crews to other vessels.

Navy Could Sideline 17 Support Ships Due to Manpower Issues – USNI Newshttps://t.co/Ag2ilglmkm pic.twitter.com/tcQQBNxJdR — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) August 23, 2024

The two forward-deployed expeditionary sea bases identified in the plan are the USS Lewis Puller (ESB-3) and USS Herschel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4). These vessels have been pivotal in regional naval operations, including counter-smuggling and special operations. The reallocation of their crews have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stringent onboard restrictions, USNI News stated.

This move is necessitated by a staffing shortfall that could potentially reduce the MSC’s demand for mariners by as many as 700 billets. The draft plan is awaiting approval from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. It currently operates with a mariner-to-billet ratio of about 1.27 and this ratio is lower than industry standards, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Every Major Navy Shipbuilding Program Is Plagued By Huge Delays, Report Finds)

The MSC is reportedly considering reassigning crews from all 17 ships to bolster the larger MSC workforce, potentially adding 600 to 700 sailors. This move aims to adjust staffing ratios to about 1.5 mariners per billet, enhancing shore leave for MSC mariners and supporting crewing needs for the new John Lewis-class fleet oilers, three of which have been delivered but remain undeployed due to staffing shortages, USNI News reported.

The decision follows significant retention challenges within MSC, exacerbated by stringent COVID-19 protocols and harsh onboard conditions, which led to high turnover rates among mariners. These issues, compounded by personal sacrifices faced by the mariners, including impacts on family life, prompted some to resign.

Sal Mercogliano, a former MSC mariner and history professor, criticized the long-term management of the force. “This is basically the result of many years of neglect and mismanagement of their force,” Mercogliano told USNI News. “They are just burning through people.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to U.S. Navy for comments but has yet to receive a response.