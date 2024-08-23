REPORT: Video Shows Registered Sex Offender With Ankle Monitor Pursuing Little Girl With Mom At Home Depot

Video shows a registered sex offender sporting an ankle monitor stalking a female minor in a southeast Florida store Jul. 4, according to reports.

Kevin Scott Hurley, 60, could be seen walking around intently in a Home Depot in southwest Miami-Dade in the Jul. 4 video, WSVN reported Wednesday. Investigators reportedly told the outlet that Hurley tried to strike up a conversation with the girl, who was with her mother, while he was waiting in line at the store.

“I love your Mickey ears,” Hurley allegedly said to the girl, who was wearing a Disney souvenir, according to WSVN.

“I think you are so beautiful,” Hurley allegedly later added, referring to the girl, as he completed his transaction.

Investigators reportedly alleged that Hurley prowled around the store, trying not to lose sight of the child, and made at least one more attempt to approach the child again.

The child’s mother, noticing Hurley’s behavior, reportedly asked a store employee to escort them out of the store.

Miami-Dade police reportedly said Hurley waited for the child and her mother in the parking lot and followed them in his car.

The afraid but vigilant mother reportedly did not go to her vehicle but to the edge of the parking lot, where she noticed Hurley at a stop sign staring back at her and her child.

A witness then confronted Hurley, telling him to take off, and only then did Hurley allegedly quit stalking the girl. (RELATED: ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Allegedly Stalks, Writes Love Letters To 11-Year-Old)

Both the surveillance videos and a photo of Hurley’s licence plate taken by the child’s mother helped the police locate and arrest Hurley Jul. 23, according to WSVN. The police reportedly charged Hurley with aggravated stalking of a minor.

Hurley, of Miami, is a registered sex offender convicted back in 2014 of “Lewd or Lascivious Battery; Sex With Victim [aged] 12 To 15” and “Lewd or lascivious molestation victim 12-15 years old”, according to official records.

Hurley therefore “cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, including contact without the supervising adult being aware of his conviction,” the police reportedly said.

He reportedly is jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.