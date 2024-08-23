Videos Show Chaos After Deadly Reported Festival Stabbing In Germany

A video captured the chaos after a deadly stabbing at Solingen’s 650th anniversary festival Friday left three dead and several injured, Sky News reported.

A knife attack disrupted a festival in Solingen, Germany, leaving three dead and four seriously injured. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. local time during the city’s 650th-anniversary celebrations at the Fronhof market square, where live bands were performing, according to Sky News. The assailant attacked festival goers at random and is currently on the run.

BREAKING: At least 3 stabbed to death at “diversity festival” in Solingen, Germany 🇩🇪 People are still receiving CPR treatment on the scene, but several bodies have also been covered with sheets.@BILD reports that eyewitnesses say an “Arab-looking man” started stabbing people pic.twitter.com/2443bpZZjR — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2024

Local police and emergency responders are on the scene with ongoing efforts to save the lives of those critically injured, according to multiple German reports, Sky News reported. The festival was immediately halted and attendees were instructed to leave the premises for their safety. (RELATED: 4 Killed, 5 Wounded In Illinois Mass Stabbing Attack)

Solingen’s mayor Tim Kurzbach expressed his horror over the stabbing and offered his prayers for the injured and condolences to those affected by the violence. The situation remains fluid with updates expected as authorities continue their investigation and search for the perpetrator, according to Sky News.

This is a developing story and further updates are expected as the situation unfolds and more information becomes available.