Former Walmart Employee Claims He Was Stabbed And Then Fired

John Zalesky, a 68-year-old former Walmart employee, claimed the company fired him after someone allegedly stabbed him during an alleged shoplifting incident Aug. 11 in Colorado, KDVR reported.

Zalesky said that he followed a female, whom he suspected had shoplifted, to her car. A man standing on the other side of the car then allegedly stabbed Zaleksy, he told the outlet.

The man allegedly tried to stab Zalesky again before he and the female suspect jumped to the car together and drove off, KDVR reported. “It stung,” Zalesky told the outlet about his stab wound. “I mean, it still stings from it.”

Walmart employee says he was stabbed by alleged shoplifter and then fired. Read more about the incident in the story link below.https://t.co/U5rSGvGKs8 — fox8news (@fox8news) August 23, 2024

Zalesky said Walmart terminated him from his position one week after the incident, the outlet reported. “It was a corporate decision, I guess, that, you know, I violated the company policies by going outside after them.” (RELATED: Video Shows Brutal Stabbing Attack Against Christian Preacher That Sparked Mass Riot)

The former employee says he regrets nothing. “I was born in an era where you just don’t do what these people are doing,” he told KDVR.

“When is enough enough?” he asked. “If I had the chance, I’d probably do it again.”

Zalesky created a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 to help him until he finds another income source. “I dont know how I am going to pay my rent and bills cause not many places want to hire a 68 year old man. I am seeking your help until I can find some more income again and want to thank everyone,” he wrote. The page has so far raised over $1,000.