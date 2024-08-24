Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ Handwritten Lyrics Up For Sale At $85,000

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the song “Blowin’ In The Wind” are on sale for $85,000.

For Dylan enthusiasts and collectors of music memorabilia, a unique piece of history is currently up for grabs at auction. The handwritten lyrics to “Blowin’ in the Wind,” penned by Dylan himself, are being offered for sale, according to TMZ. These lyrics are now available for purchase on Momentsintime.com for $85,000.

Bob Dylan’s Handwritten Lyrics to ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ Up for Sale | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/th6xAgGAJn — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2024

Dylan wrote these particular lyrics in 2011 while in a hotel room, specifically for a collector. To add to their authenticity and value, Dylan also signed the paper. Dylan reportedly penned the lyrics, handed them to the collector without uttering a word, and then promptly left. The 1962 song once ranked among the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler Auctions Off Guitar Collection. Some Go For Hundreds Of Thousands More Than Expected)

“Blowin’ in the Wind” is a track from Dylan’s 1963 album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” The song is widely regarded as one of Dylan’s most important works, as it captures the social change and protest that was on the rise in the early 1960s. The song was also included in the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1994, according to TMZ.