Jon Stewart Pokes Fun At DNC For Lining Up Apparently Contradictory Speakers

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart poked fun Friday night at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) lining up apparently contradictory side-by-side speakers.

“They had a guy yelling ‘screw the billionaires’ followed immediately by a very happy billionaire,” Stewart said as images of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared beside him. Sanders spoke at the DNC before Pritzker.

As the crowd erupted with applause and cheering, Stewart jeered, “‘It’s all okay if it’s our billionaire!'”

Pritzker is the world’s 946th most wealthy person, having a net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Stewart took a moment to compose himself before mocking the DNC again by saying, “‘I don’t like billionaires, but he’s alright!'”

“They have guys making fun of people going to Yale, and a bunch of people who went to Yale,” Stewart continued, first showing a photo of 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz before adding other images of five different Democratic speakers including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: ‘That’s What I’ve Been Told To Say’: Gavin Newsom Chuckles As He Jokes About Democrats’ ‘Coup’ On Joe Biden)



NEW: Jon Stewart calls out the hypocrisy from the DNC for how they celebrated people who “prosecuted s*xual predators” but also had Bill Clinton give a speech. These people all know the DNC is playing them as fools yet they will still cast their votes for Democrats. “They had a… pic.twitter.com/QkjgPT1g1U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2024

“The Democrats have people who prosecuted sexual predators!” Stewart exclaimed as a picture of 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared beside him on screen. “And …”

A photo of former President Bill Clinton then appeared on screen beside the first image of Harris. The “Daily Show” host first looked in the direction of Clinton’s photo before darting his eyes around, shuffling papers, and breaking into laughter.

“There goes that booking,” Stewart joked.

The DNC took place at the United Center in Chicago between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22.