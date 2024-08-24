Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome First Child

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have welcomed their first child into the world as they shared their joy in a heartwarming Instagram post Friday night.

Bieber shared an image of his baby’s tiny foot with Hailey’s fingertip on top of it, giving the newborn’s small foot a frame of reference. “Welcome home,” the famous singer wrote on his social media post. The big news became even more exciting with the announcement of their child’s name. Bieber revealed the baby’s name is Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple did not provide any information about when Jack was born. It’s unclear if they opted for a hospital birth or an at-home experience. Details surrounding Jack’s weight were not publicly shared.

Bieber and Hailey shared their pregnancy news in May by posting images from their vow renewal in Hawaii that featured the famous model’s baby bump. Hailey continued to share snaps of her belly as she documented her pregnancy on social media, however she remained tight-lipped about how far along she was, and when the baby was due.

27-year-old Hailey told fans she had been experiencing pregnancy cravings in social media posts that were shared before she gave birth. One of her posts included details about pickles loaded with egg salad and hot sauce. She also mentioned she suffered from lower back pain. Overall she seemed happy during her pregnancy, and glowing images of her belly were liked by fans worldwide.

Hailey participated in a recent pregnancy shoot with W Magazine, at which point she admitted she “stayed small for a long time,” and was able to wait until she was six months pregnant before sharing the news that she and Bieber were expecting their first child. (RELATED: Former Sitcom Star Trina McGee Pregnant At Age 54)

Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a Manhattan courthouse in September 2018. They threw a larger, star-studded ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina in 2019.