Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of Rob McElhenney’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Cameo, Explains Why It Was Cut

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Ryan Reynolds took to social media Friday to share some photos of Rob McElhenney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo and explained why it didn’t make the cut in the film.

Reynolds posted on Instagram to reveal why McElhenney’s scene didn’t make the final cut on the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie. He attributed the decision to the scene itself not working within the film’s context, rather than any fault of McElhenney’s performance.

 

“Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras. While editing a movie, they say you “sometimes have to kill your darlings.” And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo,” the actor wrote.

Reynolds also revealed that McElhenney’s character met an inglorious end in the scene, being devoured and then excreted by a massive creature. “Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo. RIP TVA Soldier,” Reynolds continued. (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Brought Grown Men To Tears On Set, Producer Says)

Despite the cut, both Reynolds and McElhenney appear to be in good spirits. The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor shared a behind the scene photo with Hugh Jackman on X.

“I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today!,” McElhenney quipped.