Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos Of Rob McElhenney’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Cameo, Explains Why It Was Cut

Ryan Reynolds took to social media Friday to share some photos of Rob McElhenney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo and explained why it didn’t make the cut in the film.

Reynolds posted on Instagram to reveal why McElhenney’s scene didn’t make the final cut on the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie. He attributed the decision to the scene itself not working within the film’s context, rather than any fault of McElhenney’s performance.

“Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine which will hopefully live on in the digital extras. While editing a movie, they say you “sometimes have to kill your darlings.” And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo,” the actor wrote.

Reynolds also revealed that McElhenney’s character met an inglorious end in the scene, being devoured and then excreted by a massive creature. “Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo. RIP TVA Soldier,” Reynolds continued. (RELATED: Hugh Jackman Brought Grown Men To Tears On Set, Producer Says)

I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today! #DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/0yhZqLuiLz — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 26, 2024

Despite the cut, both Reynolds and McElhenney appear to be in good spirits. The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor shared a behind the scene photo with Hugh Jackman on X.

