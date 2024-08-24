‘Are You Kidding Me’: Sean Hannity Clashes With James Carville For Defending Biden Admin’s Border Policy

Democratic strategist James Carville defended the Biden administration’s border policy Friday during a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The discussion spiraled into a broader debate on national security and accountability. Hannity pressed Carville with emotionally charged inquiries about the families of victims affected by crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, referencing specific cases.

“What do you say to Laken Riley’s family? What do you say to Rachel Moore and the mother of five’s family? What do you say to Jocelyn Nungarry’s family? I interviewed her mom and her granddad on my program right here,” Hannity asked Carville.

“I would have great difficulties. Anyone have great difficulty telling the parents in Uvalde, how are your children slaughtered with a legal weapon that no one has any need to have,” Carville responded. “You’re changing the topic,” Hannity interjected.

“The border had nothing to do with this. Please fact check me. Please fact check me. The border had nothing to do with these mass shootings, with these AR -15s. We all have difficult questions that we have to ask. Anybody can say that. We can sit in the peanut gallery and throw peanuts,” Carville explained.

“I think border crossings right now are about the same as they were when President Biden took office. Was that, I think ineffective border policy at one time? Yes, because they did what I said, you showed me saying at the beginning of the show. When you listen to these quote, identity progressive left -wingers, it’s always gonna lead, it always leads to bad policy. But right now, when you look at Senator Langford and Senator Murphy’s plan, that was negotiated and Donald Trump killed it.”

The exchange grew tense as Hannity questioned the accomplishments of Vice President Kamala Harris, asking Carville to justify her role in the administration without deviating from the topic. (RELATED: ‘The Original Progressive Prosecutor’: Fox News Host Blasts VP Harris, Blames Sanctuary Cities For Rising Crime)

“It’s demonstrably better off than it was four years ago. Look at employment rate four years ago. Look at the stock market four years ago, look at the crime rate four years ago. Are you kidding me?” Carville explained. “I’m giving you very specific metrics to look at — if you ask me is the country better off the date and it was four years ago my answer is heck yeah all right. Period, end of story, that’s James Carville’s view.”