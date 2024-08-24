MLB Slugger Joins Exclusive 40/40 Club With Walk-Off Grand Slam

Dodgers’ slugger Shohei Ohtani joined an exclusive group of MLB superstars Friday night when he belted a two-out walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays, FOX11 reported.

The blast, which gave the Dodgers a thrilling 7-3 victory, put Ohtani in the elite 40 homer, 40 steal club, something that only five other players in major league history have done, according to FOX11.

Ohtani went into the game needing one more homer and a steal to join the club. He got the steal in the fourth inning and the homer with the slam in the ninth against the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series opponents, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr Becomes The First Ever To Accomplish 40 Home Runs, 70 Stolen Bases; Founds 40-70 Club)

SHOHEI OHTANI JOINS THE 40-40 CLUB WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!! (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/CHBmkMw25g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2024

The Dodger slugger reached the 40-40 mark faster than anybody in major league history, doing so in just his 126th game of the season, according to ESPN.

Famed Bash Brother Jose Canseco was the first 40-40 man in major league history, accomplishing the feat for the Oakland Athletics in 1988, according to FOX11.

Infamous Giants slugger Barry Bonds joined the club in 1996 before Alex Rodriguez made the mark in 1998 for the Mariners and Alfonso Soriano stole and slugged his way in for the Washington Nationals in 2006, ESPN reported.

Atlanta Brave Ronald Acuña Jr. joined the elite group last season, slugging 41 homers and swiping 73 bases, according to ESPN.

Ohtani, speaking through an interpreter, said, “Obviously the record is part of the process, but I think the most important thing is about winning the game,” the outlet reported.

“It’s just storybook — 40-40 on the same night,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “I don’t know if that’s ever been done, and then he wins it with a grand slam. He’s definitely known for the dramatics, and this was something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Having joined the 40-40 club with still over a month to play, Ohtani is now on pace to be the first player in history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases, ESPN reported.