Zuckerberg-Backed Group Promotes $6 Million Election Grant From Left-Wing Nonprofit

A left-leaning organization backed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is promoting a $6 million election grant program to “support local election officials” from an influential left-wing nonprofit, The Federalist reported Friday.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) allegedly told election officials to participate in the “A More Responsive Government 2024 Grant Program” associated with the Institute for Responsive Government (IRG), according to emails obtained by The Federalist. The CTCL funneled $350 million to states across the nation in 2020, with Zuckerberg donating $328 million to the organization, according to Influence Watch.

“This new ‘grant’ program, ‘A More Responsive Government 2024 Grant Program,’ is just the latest scheme by the left-wing, nonprofit network to use progressive activist billionaires’ funding to influence election offices, implement the left-wing election administration agenda, and impact the outcome,” Ned Jones, director of the Citizens Election Research Center, told The Federalist. “These activities should be banned, like they have been in 28 states, in every state.”

“We are sharing this program information with you, as we commonly do with other nonpartisan resources and funding opportunities that can help you do your work,” the email read. The deadline for receiving grants is Sept. 13, 2024. (RELATED: Michigan AG’s Letter To Resident Threatens Prosecution Over ‘Misleading’ Election Information)

The IRG is a left-leaning nonprofit that specializes in election policy, according to the organization’s website. The IRG is a fiscally sponsored project by the left-leaning nonprofit New Venture Fund, which is supervised by the left-wing nonprofit managing company, Arabella Advisors, according to Influence Watch.

The New Venture Fund is financed by a variety of left-wing donors, including The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, according to Influence Watch. The IRG is only one of many programs the New Venture Fund operates, one of which includes the Election Integrity Fund, Democracy Fund and the Climate Fund.

Grants range between $6,000 to $1.35 million, according to the IRG. States eligible for grants include Colorado, Delaware, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, and Washington, D.C., according to the email.

The CTCL did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.