Angel Reese On The Verge Of Making League History After Tying WNBA Rookie Record For Most Doubles-Doubles In A Season

Angel continues to make history … though it’s a little bit tainted.

Angel Reese, the rookie superstar for the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark’s arch nemesis, continues to be a force when it comes to getting double-doubles.

With that being said, the main reason why she’s tallying so many is certainly because of her rebounding game, because her shooting hasn’t exactly been the best. (RELATED: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Makes Absolutely Absurd Claim Regarding Michael Jordan And The NBA In The 90s)

Take Sunday, for example. The Sky were squaring off against the Las Vegas Aces, who are the defending WNBA champions if you didn’t know. Well, just like every other game, Reese put up a load of rebounds on the stat sheet, but in the process of this, missed shot after shot.

EXAMPLE A:

You just can’t give Angel Reese open looks like that pic.twitter.com/JXoT4qTJcs — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) August 25, 2024

Despite the struggles at shooting, she did what she had to do to gather her 22nd double-double of 2024, which tied a WNBA rookie record with Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles. And at this point in the season, with 11 games still to be played on the schedule, it’s guaranteed that Reese will break the record and extend it from there.

But just like her shooting numbers taint her record, her rebounding game is a bit tainted as well. A lot of rebounds come from her getting the ball on her own missed shots. For example, during the fourth quarter, Reese managed to grab four offensive rebounds off three missed shots.

Angel Reese gets 4 offensive rebounds before getting fouled 💪#WNBA pic.twitter.com/8PGuW2K1i6 — WNBA Universe (@wnbauniverse) August 25, 2024

Yep … definitely put a fat asterisk beside this one.