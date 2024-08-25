Chicago White Sox Make Remarkable History, And Not In A Good Way

How on earth can you be this bad?

We’re here at the end of August, meaning we still have a whole month and some change of baseball to play. Yet, the Chicago White Sox already have 100 losses.

Holy hell.

As of Aug. 25, the White Sox hold a horrific 31-100 record. They lost Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, 9-4. (RELATED: Yankees Have An Absolutely Iconic Day With Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers)

Yeah, it’s been pretty bad, and historically at that. Getting to 100 losses before September has gotten here, Chicago has become the second fastest team ever in Major League Baseball to reach triple L’s. The only team to have done it at a faster pace was the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics. The A’s managed to tally 100 defeats in 130 contests, having a wild record of 29-100-1.

To make it even worse, the Sox have to win a minimum of 12 of their last 31 games to not become the record-holder of most losses in a season. That record currently belongs to the 1962 New York Mets, with the team being a dismal 40-120-1 that campaign.

Oh, and we also have this little gem:

The 2024 Chicago White Sox are the first MLB team in 108 years to lose 100 of their first 131 games. 😬 pic.twitter.com/dgahurnwCn — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 25, 2024

And another thing to make this whole situation even worse for the Southside, it’s amazing how quickly it took for the Sox to get this bad:

The 2024 Chicago White Sox have: – 100 losses on August 25th https://t.co/EkaVYKIzQw — Dakota Gilbert (@NotheastDakota) August 25, 2024

Ouch … painful stuff.