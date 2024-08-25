‘Let’s Tell The Truth’: CNN Panel Clashes After Former Biden Official Says Inflation Is ‘Down’

A CNN panel clashed Sunday on “State of the Union” after President Joe Biden’s former communications director, Kate Bedingfield, said Vice President Kamala Harris could tout inflation being “down” as a campaign win.

Since Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on July 21, Harris has reportedly been planning to distance herself from Biden. During the discussion, GOP strategist Brad Todd called out Harris for “renouncing everything” about the Biden administration, leading to a heated exchange after Bedingfield attempted to defend the vice president’s record.

“Wait a minute. She’s not renouncing everything the administration has done. She’s talked about the fact that they have been able to bring inflation down. She’s talked about policies that are going to continue to bring costs down. You see her build on that with the price gouging stuff,” Bedingfield said.

“I mean she’s not — it’s just not true that she’s standing up to say, ‘I reject everything we’ve accomplished.’ She’s saying, ‘Here’s how I‘m building on it, and here‘s how I’m going to make your life better in the next four years,'” Bedingfield continued.

CNN’s Scott Jennings then interjected, stating that “inflation is not down,” prompting pushback from Bedingfield and another commentator. (RELATED: Neil Cavuto Has Knock-Down, Drag-Out Verbal Fight With Harris Economic Adviser Over Inflation Culpability)

“No, false. The rate of inflation has dropped, but inflation is still going up. So let’s tell the truth about inflation,” Jennings said.

WATCH:

“Okay, the rate of inflation has come down. Wages also continue to outpace inflation, so that is a fact,” Bedingfield responded.

Todd then joined the argument, criticizing the high prices since Biden took office.

“If you buy a pick-up truck today it’s $40,000 and it was 30 [thousand] when Joe Biden took over. If you get a mortgage it’s twice as high. Prices are up, inflation has caused it,” Todd said.

In mid-August, the vice president faced significant criticism from political pundits on both sides of the aisle after unveiling her economic plans if elected. While she addressed housing, tax credits and high prices, the vice president’s messaging centered on a federal ban over “corporate price gouging” to tackle high grocery store prices. Critics have since warned that Harris’ plan to target grocery stores could not only drive up prices, but potentially create black markets. A recent ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows despite Harris holding a slight lead nationally, Americans still don’t trust the vice president on key issues like the economy, inflation and immigration. Data shows former President Donald Trump currently has a nine-point lead over Harris on who voters trust more to handle the economy and inflation alike, as well as a ten-point lead on handling the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

