Video Shows ESPN Commentator Field Yates Suffer Dislocated Shoulder In Tackle Drill Mishap

ESPN commentator Field Yates sustained an injury Friday during a seemingly harmless tackle drill.

Yates’ colleague, Adam Schefter, took to social media to share the video of how the commentator dislocated his shoulder. Yates was participating in a skills challenge on the beach with his co-hosts to determine the drafting sequence for their league. The video shows Yates charging at an inflatable target and crashing through it, only to land harshly on the sand.

ESPN now has obtained exclusive footage of the precise moment in which @fieldyates dislocated his shoulder, before being briefly hospitalized. Contacted tonight for comment, Yates asked for privacy until he could reveal the full story Monday on @fantasyfocus at 10 AM EST. https://t.co/97vq4ICUtp pic.twitter.com/dzYvVnuD81 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2024

The impact was severe enough that Yates was visibly in pain as he stood up, and had to be quickly escorted to seek medical help. Schefter later updated that Yates had visited the hospital where he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. (RELATED: 49ers Forced To Cancel Upcoming Joint Practices With Saints Because Of An Incredible Amount Of Injuries: REPORT)

Breaking – @fieldyates shoulder. While engaging in an activity to determine the draft order in his fantasy football league at @espnfantasy Ultimate Draft Weekend in the Bahamas, Yates dislocated his shoulder, per sources. The injury resulted in a brief hospitalization, but Yates… pic.twitter.com/nozRwwJsBJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2024

“The injury resulted in a brief hospitalization, but Yates now has been discharged, and is aiming to be ready for opening day,” Schefter wrote on X.