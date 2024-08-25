Foo Fighters Will Reportedly Donate Royalties From Trump’s Use Of Hit Song To Harris-Walz Campaign

The Foo Fighters will reportedly donate royalties from 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s Friday use of their hit song, “My Hero,” to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Former 2024 Independent presidential candidate Kennedy joined Trump at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he made his post-endorsement debut on stage as the GOP nominee’s special guest to the tune of the Foo Fighters’ song Friday.

The band initially reacted Friday by sharing a screenshot of an exchange with another user on X showing their disapproval of the Trump campaign’s use of their song. When asked if they allowed Trump to play “My Hero” at his rally, the Foo Fighters’ official X account replied, “No.”

“Let us be clear,” the band wrote on X.

The Foo Fighters claimed they were “not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it” to the Trump campaign, a representative for the band told Entertainment Weekly Saturday. They also said all revenue received from Trump’s use of the song will be donated to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

Welcome to the WINNING Team! Let’s roll! pic.twitter.com/dhueC8Jir3 — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 23, 2024

While the band denied granting permission, The Independent reported seeing documents that the Trump campaign was properly licensed to play the song from BMI’s Songview service. (RELATED: ‘Really, That Song?’: Celine Dion Slams Trump For ‘Unauthorized’ Use oOf Iconic Hit)

“We have a license to play the song,” a Trump campaign spokesperson told the outlet.

“It’s Times Like These facts don’t matter, don’t be a Pretender,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on X with a screenshot from The Independent’s article.

A Foo Fighters spokesperson told the outlet that “appropriate actions are being taken” against the Trump campaign.

Kennedy ripped into the Democratic Party Friday afternoon as he announced the suspension of his campaign and endorsed Trump in Glendale, Arizona. Trump hailed Kennedy as “brilliant” and a “phenomenal person” before stepping aside and granting him the podium at his rally.

RFK Jr.: “Don’t you want a President who’s going to get us out of the wars and who’s to rebuild the middle class in this country?” Former President Donald Trump brings out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak at his rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday. pic.twitter.com/osGxTMaSRW — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 24, 2024

The Foo Fighters are not the first to lash out relating to Trump’s use of music. Singer Celine Dion rebuked the former president early August for using her hit song “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Bozeman, Montana.

Other artists perturbed by the Trump campaign’s use of their music at rallies and other events include Rihanna, Axl Rose, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not hear a response.