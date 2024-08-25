Israel, Hezbollah Exchange Fire After IDF Launches Massive Preemptive Strike

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire Sunday following a preemptive strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against the Lebanon-based terrorist group, multiple outlets reported.

The IDF fired hundreds of rockets and drones early Sunday in what it called a preemptive strike after they reportedly identified the group “preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory,” according to CNN. Hezbollah later confirmed the strikes, stating their “first phase” against the country had been in retaliation to the killing of Fuad Shukr, a senior member of Hezbollah, by an Israeli airstrike in late July, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Rockets’ Red Glare: Night Sky Lights Up After Terrorist Weapons Depot Reportedly Hit By Strike)

“We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us — we will harm them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to The Associated Press.

Hezbollah has claimed that the group launched more than 320 Katyusha rockets and a “large number” of drones at multiple Israeli sites, according to the AP. However, Israeli officials have pushed back on the number, with the IDF claiming about 200 rockets had been launched from Lebanon toward Israel, CNN reported.

The airstrikes come during a tense period in the Middle East, as Egypt is reportedly hosting high-level talks aimed at brokering a ceasefire between Israeli officials and Hamas amid a ten-month war, according to the AP.

In late July, Israeli officials confirmed they had carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, killing Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander responsible for the recent deaths of Israeli children.

Both sides have reportedly ceased strikes, confirming their targets were military-related only, the AP reported. The conflict resulted in three Hezbollah fighters being killed, with Israel reporting no casualties at the time of publication.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is reportedly expected to give a speech later on Sunday.

