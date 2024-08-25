Migrant Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting, Attempting To Murder Two Preteen Girls

A Texas court sentenced a Honduran migrant to life in prison this week for repeatedly sexually assaulting two girls and then attempting to murder them in 2020, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jose Orbin Martinez-Lopez, 46, was put away for life for sexually assaulting the girls, aged 11 and 12, and then breaking into their home in September 2020 where he tried to kill them and burn down their house, the announcement stated.

After Martinez-Lopez slashed one of the girl’s throats with a box cutter, he locked both girls in a room and set fire to the house before fleeing, according to the announcement.

First responders were able to provide aid to the girls and both survived, the announcement stated. (RELATED: 2 Illegal Immigrants Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl)

“We have to protect our community, our children, from monsters like this,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Not only did he sexually assault two little girls, he tried to kill them and burn their house down to cover his tracks. He is a predator.”

Houston Police Department investigators learned that Martinez-Lopez knew the girls’ family and that he broke into the home to kill them after the girls told family members about the abuse, according to the announcement.

Authorities said Martinez-Lopez planned to escape to Honduras but apparently missed the flight before police arrested him while he tried to get on another flight out of Houston, the announcement stated.

Denise Nichols, head of the District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children Division, said, “I’ve been a prosecutor for 24 years, and this was one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen. After knowing everything that these girls went through, it is just amazing to see how much courage they had — this was their moment to tell what happened and get justice and move forward.”

Martinez-Lopez, who cannot appeal the conviction, will be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years in prison, according to the announcement.