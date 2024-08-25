Babe Ruth’s Iconic Jersey Sells For Record $24 Million At Auction

Babe Ruth’s legendary “Called Shot” jersey, a piece of baseball history worn by the iconic player during one of the most famous moments in the sport, has fetched over $24 million at a Texas auction Saturday.

Heritage Auctions offered up the jersey Saturday night in Dallas and it sold for $24,120,000.”In the realm of sports collectibles, this is the greatest sports collectible of all time,” Chris Ivy from Heritage Auctions told CBS ahead of the auction.

The Jersey previously sold for $975,000 over 20 years ago, according to CBS. “People said that the buyer was nuts for paying a million dollars for, you know, an old baseball jersey. But at the end of this auction, he’s gonna be looking like a very smart man,” said Ivy.

Babe Ruth, famously known as “The Great Bambino,” stands as one of baseball’s most legendary figures. With an extraordinary career that saw him secure seven World Series titles and hit an astounding 714 home runs, according to MLB stats, Ruth’s place in the sport’s history is unrivaled. (RELATED: Iconic Babe Ruth Jersey Could Sell For An Unbelievable $30 Million At Upcoming Auction)

One of Ruth’s most memorable feats took place on October 1, 1932, during Game 3 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Wearing a jersey that has been photo-matched to the jersey sold at auction, Ruth approached the plate in the fifth inning, gestured towards the outfield, and then blasted a home run off Cubs pitcher Charlie Root. This moment, famously dubbed “The Called Shot,” has since become a cornerstone of baseball lore.

The Yankees won that game 7-5 and went on to sweep the Cubs the following day, capturing the World Series championship. This victory marked the last World Series title of Ruth’s illustrious career. In more recent history, the jersey was recently featured at Wrigley Field where its fans had the opportunity to see this piece of baseball history up close.