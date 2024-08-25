Saints’ Samson Nacua Nearly Pulls Off What Would Have Been The Most Incredible Play Of The NFL Preseason

What a play!

The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans squared off Sunday, and at the end of the first half, we nearly saw the most incredible play of the 2024 NFL preseason. And on top of that, the touchdown ended up being nixed by yet another amazing play. It was quite the scene!

With the second quarter about to be over, Tennessee tried to make a 58-yard field goal, but there wasn’t enough juice on it to make it through the posts. With that possibly being the case, New Orleans set up a returner for a potential run, and that’s exactly what happened. (RELATED: Tom Brady Provides Yet More Evidence That He’s The G.O.A.T. In The Form Of Dunking At 47 With Street Clothes On)

Saints wide receiver Samson Nacua, who also happens to be the brother of Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka, made the catch on New Orleans’ missed opportunity all the way in the back of the end zone, and from there, he darted for the TD.

It was pure magic to the eyes, as Nacua nearly pulled off a 109-yard touchdown.

WATCH:

As you see, Nacua ended up being stopped, and that was thanks to a remarkable display from fourth-string tight end Thomas Odukoya.

Roll the footage:

Watch Netherlands-born Thomas Odukoya (@ThomasO_) chase down this play and save a touchdown to end the half. pic.twitter.com/71C6oofMLC — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2024

Who says the preseason doesn’t matter?