Yankees Have An Absolutely Iconic Day With Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers

This is New York Yankees baseball, ladies and gentlemen.

The already-legendary Aaron Judge continued his historic run Sunday, with the iconic pinstriper hitting both his 50th and 51st home runs of the season, with the 51 number leading Major League Baseball. The pops came during the 10-3 victory against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. To top it off, Judge is now the fifth player ever in MLB history to have three campaigns with at least 50 home runs. (RELATED: Manager Scott Servais Fired After Mariners Suffer In-Season Collapse: REPORT)

The second homer that Judge hit was between solo clobbers from superstars Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, which is the first time ever that the trio has hit back-to-back-to-back blasts.

With Judge in particular, he heard chants of “MVP!” rain down on him from a loud crowd of 41,324 Yankee fans, as well as getting a curtain call after homer No. 2.

WATCH:

Soto. Judge. Stanton. The @Yankees go back-to-back-to-back for the first time since 2020! pic.twitter.com/wLELUxWJhp — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2024

The Yankees got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but here in the dog days of August, they’re on the verge of being the best team in baseball. And after this back-to-back-to-back performance? With Aaron Judge being, well, Aaron Judge?

These very well may be your World Series champions.