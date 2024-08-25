RFK Jr. Announces He Will ‘Actively’ Campaign With Donald Trump, Says Other Democrats Will Join The Team

Former 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Sunday that he will “actively” campaign with 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump Friday afternoon, later joining forces with the former president that evening at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona. Kennedy told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that Trump will join forces with other Democrats as the election cycle progresses.

“I’ll be campaigning actively,” Kennedy told Bream. “President Trump is going to make a series of announcements of other Democrats who are joining his campaign. And, you know, I wanna make America healthy again, and so does President Trump.”

NEW: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will be “actively” campaigning with Trump, says more Democrats will be coming forward. RFK added that he wanted to “Make America Healthy Again” with Trump. “I’m gonna be campaigning actively. President Trump is going to make a series of… pic.twitter.com/MIglz0F1tl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2024

Kennedy told Bream he and Trump agree that healthy children should be part of his legacy if the former president wins a second term. (RELATED: Donald Trump Says RFK Jr. ‘Probably Would’ Have A Role In His Administration)

Kennedy took to social media Sunday morning and said that his endorsement of Trump is just the beginning of the GOP nominee’s “Unity” ticket.

This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government. #UniteAmerica #MAHA https://t.co/bkUM5QhcQP — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

“This is only the beginning,” Kennedy wrote on X. “Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government. #UniteAmerica #MAHA”

Minutes earlier, Kennedy made a post describing “What ‘MAGA’ really means.”

What “MAGA” really means The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. “Make… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

“The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today,” Kennedy wrote.

“‘Make America Great Again’ recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself,” he continued. “It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes. It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world’s most vibrant middle class, and a idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world.”

“I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore,” Kennedy concluded.