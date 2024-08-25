‘Wait, Wait, Wait’: Fox News Host Halts Dem Gov Over Claim Trump ‘Torpedoed’ Latest Border Security Fix

Fox News host Shannon Bream corrected Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis multiple times on Sunday after he claimed former President Donald Trump “torpedoed” the latest attempt to fix U.S. southern border security.

Following the rejection of the Senate’s bipartisan border security bill in early February, Democrats quickly blamed Trump, despite GOP lawmakers already being wary of the deal. During a discussion on rising housing prices in Polis’ state due to illegal immigration, Bream challenged the governor’s statement in which he placed the blame for illegal immigration on Trump.

“There’s no doubt we would be in a better place today if President Trump hadn’t torpedoed the bipartisan border security plan that would’ve finally locked on the border,” Polis said.

“Okay, but that comes three and a half years into this administration. You’re repealing executive orders and doing all kinds of things that led us to these historically high numbers,” Bream pushed back.

Polis then stated that both Democrats and Republicans “can’t let politics stand in the way,” reiterating that Trump was at fault for the bill’s failure. (RELATED: Kamala-Backed Border Bill Would Allow Illegals Deported By Trump Back Into Country)

“Look, Democrats have supported border security for decades. I supported it in Congress, sponsored bills to do it,” Polis said. “We can’t let politics stand in the way of solving this, so, well again, there might be blame on both sides. The most recent attempt to fix it was clearly torpedoed by former President Trump. That’s why we have a chaotic border today, very clear, that’s the matter. Of course, look — ”

“Okay, well you know there’s a number of senators who we’ve had on this show and beyond that say that they weren’t going to vote for that bill regardless of whether President Trump liked it or not, they had real concerns with it in the House and the Senate,” Bream cut in.

WATCH:

Polis responded by saying the key question would have been to ask Republican lawmakers what changes they wanted. Bream then noted that GOP lawmakers would have said “they weren’t allowed to make amendments.”

“Well then that’s their problem. That’s what they’re there for. We want ideas from the left and right,” Polis continued. “But again, the key thing is the border would be locked down today if not for President Trump thwarting that effort, preventing that effort and providing border security — ”

“Wait, wait, wait, okay, but it’s fair to say that the bill was not going to lock down the whole border. In all honesty, that bipartisan plan was not going to completely stem the tide of what’s happening at the border,” Bream jumped in.

Polis claimed the bill would have reduced illegal immigration at the border by “at least two-thirds,” adding, “if there’s a way to do it a hundred percent I’m sure President Harris can deliver on that once she has the opportunity.”

GOP senate lawmakers blocked the bipartisan border deal on Feb. 7 with a vote of 49-50. Prior to the vote, however, some GOP lawmakers had voiced their concerns about the bill’s attachment to Ukraine, as the deal would have sent billions of taxpayers dollars overseas.

“Billions for humanitarian assistance, military support, research and development, and who knows what else – for UKRAINE,” Republican Florida Rep. Anna Luna wrote in a response at the time. “This bill reads like it was drafted in Kyiv.”

