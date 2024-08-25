REPORT: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested At French Airport

Authorities arrested Pavel Durov on Saturday at Bourget airport just outside Paris, Bloomberg reported.

The billionaire founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was reportedly arrested, as confirmed by the Russian Embassy in Paris, Bloomberg reported. The embassy sought confirmation from French officials after French media first reported Durov’s arrest, citing unnamed sources.

Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France, TF1 TV says https://t.co/AZsS5XGwRv pic.twitter.com/WxrEGaduYH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2024

“We immediately asked the French authorities for an explanation of the reasons and demanded that they ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access,” the statement on the embassy’s Telegram account said, according to Bloomberg. “As of today, the French side has so far avoided interacting on this issue.”(RELATED: Secretary Austin Says Pentagon Does ‘Not Know’ Who Saw Classified Docs Leaked Online)

The arrest was said to be connected to a French police investigation concerning Telegram’s moderation policies, or the alleged lack thereof, Reuters stated. French authorities suspect Durov of neglecting to prevent the criminal use of his messaging service, according to AFP, Bloomberg reported. He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

The 39-year-old billionaire was traveling from Azerbaijan in his private jet when he was detained in France pursuant to an arrest warrant, Reuters reported. This incident comes at a time when Telegram claims nearly 900 million active users worldwide and is particularly influential in regions like Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet republics. The messaging app has been a channel for unfiltered information, and utilized by news outlets, fact-checking organizations and health ministries to distribute verified information to millions of users, as stated on their website.

Telegram has not issued a statement regarding Durov’s arrest.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Telegram for more information and has yet to receive a response.