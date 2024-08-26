Alexander Vindman’s Warning To Musk Exposes The Dark Underbelly Of Supposedly ‘Liberal’ Values

France arrested Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Saturday and the Deep State’s favorite dancing monkey could not be happier.

Alexander Vindman, the national security “expert” of impeachment fame, now has a warning for anyone who would resist the coming storm of censorship.

Durov was “arrested for violating French law,” Vindman wrote on X, but the arrest has “broader implications.” It’s just the beginning; there’s a “growing appetite” for this sort of thing. “Musk should be nervous,” he concluded, forebodingly.

While Durov holds French citizenship, is arrested for violating French law, this has broader implications for other social media, including Twitter. There’s a growing intolerance for platforming disinfo & malign influence & a growing appetite for accountability. Musk should be… https://t.co/GyPMquKtKV — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) August 25, 2024

Of course, Vindman is just the id of the liberal establishment. He’s saying the quiet part out loud.

As Vindman notes in another tweet, France is ostensibly going after Durov for “all manner of criminal activity, including child porn” allegedly on the platform. But it’s obviously just a pretext. Durov refused to bow to Vladimir Putin and censor speech on his platform in Russia. He fled to the West thinking it’d be safe. But now the supposedly liberal West is doing what even Putin wouldn’t: they arrested him because he won’t silence dissenting voices.

So while Vindman himself is a two-bit toady, he’s right in the long-run. Durov’s Telegram is mostly a threat to the Russia-Ukraine narrative. While Western elites love waging a good foreign proxy war, this won’t ultimately hurt their bottom line. Musk’s Twitter, on the other hand, has the power to shape the narrative back in the West.

Twitter is an existential threat to the regime’s power across the West. And you can be they’re not finished with Elon Musk just yet.