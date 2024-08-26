Australian Airline Accidentally Sells Very Highly Discounted First Class Tickets: REPORT

Qantas Airways, an Australian airline, accidentally sold very heavily discounted first class tickets for their flights between the United States and Australia, Bloomberg News reported Monday.

The airline sold tickets for $3,390 — a discount of as high as 85 percent the usual cost, the outlet reported.

Passengers bought 300 such tickets in a period of eight hours on Aug 22, Qantas told Bloomberg News. The airline reportedly announced that they will not be placing these passengers in first class but will reassign them to business class. The reassignment will still allow the passengers to save around 65 percent of the standard cost of business class, Bloomberg News noted. (RELATED: Luxury Airline Announced To Make Traveling Easier For Dogs)

Qantas Airways accidentally sold return first-class seats between the US and Australia for less than A$5,000 ($3,390) — a discount of as much as 85% on the usual premium cabin fare https://t.co/SLysvflOrU — Bloomberg (@business) August 26, 2024

“This is a case where the fare [for first class] was actually too good to be true,” Qantas told the outlet. The airline reportedly described its rebooking as “a gesture of goodwill” and said passengers could ask for a full refund. The airline came under scrutiny in 2023 and agreed to pay nearly $70 million fine for selling tickets on around 8,000 flights it had already elected to cancel but still promoted, CBS News reported.

The United States Department of Transportation announced that airlines were required to grant “automatic refunds” to passengers for cancelled, altered or delayed flights back in April. “The new rule makes it easy for passengers to obtain refunds when airlines cancel or significantly change their flights, significantly delay their checked bags, or fail to provide the extra services they purchased,” the department said in a press release.