Authorities Arrest Soldier On Child Pornography Charges

A U.S Army soldier stationed in Alaska was arrested last week on charges connected to the alleged transportation, receipt and possession of files depicting child sexual abuse and use of AI to generate sexually explicit images of children.

According to a DOJ press release, Seth Herrera, 34, is accused of transporting, receiving and possessing files containing child sexual abuse material. Additionally, Herrera allegedly used online AI chatbots to create realistic child sexual abuse images involving minors known to him.

“As alleged, Seth Herrera possessed thousands of images depicting the violent sexual abuse of children, including infants. He also allegedly used AI to create images depicting the sexual exploitation of children he knew,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the press release. “Today’s announcement should serve as yet another warning that the Criminal Division will aggressively pursue those who possess or produce child sexual abuse material, including where the images were generated through AI.” (RELATED: Elementary School Custodian Arrested For Allegedly Touching 8-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately)

Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer of HSI Pacific Northwest Division said: “The charges against Herrera, a U.S. military soldier, for trafficking and generating child sexual abuse materials using artificial intelligence represent a profound violation of trust as well as preview of the challenges law enforcement continues to face in this evolving threat to our children.”

Herrera is charged with one count each of transportation, receipt and possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on August 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, Herrera could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, said the press release. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, who will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant statutory factors. “This appalling misconduct undermines Herrera’s commitment to defending both our nation and its most vulnerable members.” said Special Agent Hammer.