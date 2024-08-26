‘Baywatch’ Cast Reflects On Impact Of Iconic Show In Docuseries Preview

The cast of Baywatch spoke about how the show impacted their lives ahead of the release of the highly anticipated docuseries, “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.”

The stars reflected on the highs and lows associated with being part of such an iconic show and teased the stories that fans can expect to discover. David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison, was full of blissful memories.

“I look back and was like, there really was no better job than Baywatch,” he said, as Alexandra Paul nodded in agreement beside him.

Carmen Electra expressed concern about what sort of behind-the-scenes clips would resurface in the docuseries: “I heard there’s unseen footage, lost VHS tapes, so I’m a little concerned about that.”

The ABC News Studios docuseries will touch on different aspects of the show and examine how the stars responded to their sudden fame.

Paul explained that she was grateful to have her costars with her as her popularity rose.

“I think when you’ve been on a number one show in the world, it’s such a unique experience we had,” she said. “So coming together again, we’re just bonded because of that, because of what we went through – the good and the bad that come with that kind of fame.”

Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain, agreed and noted that this was a full-circle moment.

“It was a nice opportunity to be able to speak candidly about what was going on and how it affected our lives and our careers on a personal level,” she said.

“Baywatch is a fantasy,” Nicole Eggert said. Eggert played Summer Quin on the hit show, which ran from 1989-1999, and produced the documentary.

Pamela Anderson, who starred as C.J. Parker, recalled the moment she realized she had entered superstardom as a result of her role on “Baywatch.”

“We went to London to promote Baywatch, and photographers were falling down backwards and down the stairs, and I looked behind me and was like, ‘Who are they shooting?’ And it literally dawns on you that it’s you,” she said.

Director and executive producer Matthew Felker addressed how quickly the stars rose to fame and said he understood how challenging it was for them to handle critics.

“They were very hesitant with press because they’ve always been sort of massacred in press,” he said.

“Just because you’re a beautiful person doesn’t mean that life can’t happen, too,” he continued in the clip. He hinted at some of the content to be revealed within the docuseries, saying, “Life happens to a lot of these people, and we see that.”

The clip came to an end with a teaser clip of Anderson saying, “I’m really proud of everything I’ve done — almost.” (RELATED: ‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Shaves Head On Video Amid Cancer Battle)

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” premieres Wednesday, August 28 on Hulu.