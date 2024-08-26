Buffalo Bills Cut A Boatload Of Players Including A Former Pro Bowler And Quarterback Ahead Of The Deadline

It’s going down in Buffalo!

Announcing a total of nine moves, the Buffalo Bills kicked off the process Sunday of cutting down their roster.

The NFL has the roster deadline pinned for Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET, and with this being the case, Buffalo dropped a whopping seven players from their preseason squad. On top of that, the franchise also made a couple of other moves, putting safeties Terrell Burgess and Dee Delaney on Injured Reserve. (RELATED: Fight Erupts Between 49ers, Raiders Fans That Leaves One Bloodied After Being Beaten And Pinned Down By Chair)

The Bills made all nine transactions nearly 24 hours following their most recent preseason contest.

Quarterback Anthony Brown was listed as one of the three offensive talents cut. He was signed not long ago by Buffalo to be another QB for the team’s last preseason game Saturday. The other releases on offense were wide receiver Damiere Byrd and offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis.

Linebackers Deion Jones (a former Pro Bowler) and Shayne Simon, as well as cornerback Kyron Brown and defensive end Rondell Botbroyd, were all cut on defense.

We’ve released seven players from our roster. S Terrell Burgess and S Dee Delaney have been placed on IR. #BillsMafia More details: https://t.co/12h4QdgbCQ pic.twitter.com/n1eH8pz5wD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 25, 2024

Josh Allen was my fantasy football quarterback last season, so I couldn’t truly hate the Bills how I wanted, but here in 2024 … with a decline happening … things are different now that I have Patrick Mahomes as my QB this year.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. I’m officially a Swiftie for the 2024 campaign. And a certified Buffalo hater while we’re at it.