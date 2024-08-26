Dabo Swinney To No Longer Take Live Calls On Radio Show After Getting Steamrolled By ‘Tyler From Spartanburg’: REPORT

Just Dabo out here being Dabo (LMAO).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the move to no longer take live calls from fans during his weekly radio show for the 2024 season, according to a Monday report from The State’s Chapel Fowler. (RELATED: ‘Illegally Recruited’: Miami Of Ohio’s Chuck Martin Hammers Alabama For Snagging Graham Nicholson)

Rather, fans will have to ask their questions to the Tigers coach via email and text. Airing on Clemson Athletic Network, the first episode of the 2024 edition of the “Tiger Sports Hour with Dabo Swinney” will be broadcasted Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The move comes after quite the back-and-forth between Swinney and radio caller “Tyler from Spartanburg” in Oct. 2023, which stemmed from Tyler asking Swinney about his salary worth over $11 million per season. At that particular time, Clemson was sitting with a 4-4 record and just suffered an upset loss to NC State.

It’s official: Clemson FB coach Dabo Swinney will no longer take live calls from fans on his weekly radio show The new format is called “Tiger Sports Hour with Dabo Swinney.” Fans will able to submit questions to him via text/email. First show tonight at 8 on @1055TheROAR — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 26, 2024

A thread from me earlier this month w/ full story, details on the change. Clemson told me this was NOT exclusively because of the “Tyler from Spartanburg” call last year. Listening to Dabo speak the next day, though, the writing was already on the wall imo https://t.co/Tk3bEny3bx — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 26, 2024

The official way for fans to submit questions to Swinney going forward is thru The Roar’s text line: (864) 654-7627

Alternatively, (864) 654-ROAR The biggest Q: Can Becky from Gaffney adjust? https://t.co/CXPgMRrMDD — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 26, 2024

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney went on an epic 5-minute rant tonight after ‘Tyler, from Spartanburg’ asked him about his $11.5 million salary and 4-4 season. “I’m not gonna sit here and let you, I don’t care how much money I make. You’re not gonna talk to me like I’m 12-years old..” pic.twitter.com/XvjhZDUd2m — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

And just like that, “Tyler from Spartanburg” is an instant legend — dude cancelled an entire format for a show, crazy!