Editorial

Dabo Swinney To No Longer Take Live Calls On Radio Show After Getting Steamrolled By ‘Tyler From Spartanburg’: REPORT

BLOG
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium on December 29, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Just Dabo out here being Dabo (LMAO).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the move to no longer take live calls from fans during his weekly radio show for the 2024 season, according to a Monday report from The State’s Chapel Fowler. (RELATED: ‘Illegally Recruited’: Miami Of Ohio’s Chuck Martin Hammers Alabama For Snagging Graham Nicholson)

Rather, fans will have to ask their questions to the Tigers coach via email and text. Airing on Clemson Athletic Network, the first episode of the 2024 edition of the “Tiger Sports Hour with Dabo Swinney” will be broadcasted Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The move comes after quite the back-and-forth between Swinney and radio caller “Tyler from Spartanburg” in Oct. 2023, which stemmed from Tyler asking Swinney about his salary worth over $11 million per season. At that particular time, Clemson was sitting with a 4-4 record and just suffered an upset loss to NC State.

And just like that, “Tyler from Spartanburg” is an instant legend — dude cancelled an entire format for a show, crazy!