Cleveland Browns Suffer Blow As Nick Chubb Will Miss First 4 Games Of Season After Being Placed On PUP: REPORT

Poor Cleveland … these guys can never catch a break.

It’s expected that the Cleveland Browns will keep superstar running back Nick Chubb on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, according to a report Monday from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. As a result, Chubb will miss the first four games of the upcoming campaign. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills Cut A Boatload Of Players Including A Former Pro Bowler And Quarterback Ahead Of The Deadline)

Ever since he suffered a severe left knee injury last season in Week 2, Chubb has been working on rehabbing it. The injury ended up putting Chubb out of action for the entire 2023 campaign and forced him to have two surgeries. In Sept. 2023, Chubb underwent a procedure to fix the MCL, meniscus and medial capsule. Then later in November, he had a second surgery where he repaired his ACL.

Cleveland expects the 28-year-old Chubb to compete here in 2024, but a timetable on his return is currently unknown. At the end of July, general manager Andrew Berry said the running back still had “a little ways to go.” Just days prior to those comments, Chubb was spotted doing full-speed sprints, as well as agility work after a practice.

Look at the bright side, Cleveland: At least you have LeBron … kind of … you got that whole pesky Akron thing in your way a bit. But still! Silver lining!