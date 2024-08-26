Colorado Man Charged With Threatening Election Officials And Federal Agents

A Colorado man is set to appear in federal court Monday in Durango, Colorado to face allegations that related he made online threats against multiple government officials and federal law enforcement.

Teak Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, was taken into custody Friday in Cortez, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. He faces charges of transmitting interstate threats, the DOJ said. He allegedly threatened Colorado and Arizona election officials, a Colorado judge and federal law enforcement.

“We allege that the defendant made detailed death threats against election officials, judges, and law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, according to the press release. “Violent threats against public servants are a danger to our democracy, and the arrest and charges announced today make clear that the Justice Department will see to it that perpetrators answer for their actions.”

Brockbank is accused of using two social media accounts to post threatening messages targeting election officials in Colorado and Arizona from September 2021 to August 2022, court documents said, according to the DOJ.

“Once those people start getting put to death then the rest will melt like snowflakes and turn on each other. . . . This is the only way. So those of us that have the stomach for what has to be done should prepare our minds for what we all [a]re going to do!!!!!! It is time.” Brockbank allegedly posted to social media on Aug. 4, 2022.

Brockbank made a post threatening a Colorado state judge, the DOJ alleged. “I could pick up my rifle and I could go put a bullet in this Mans head and send him to explain himself to our Creator right now. I would be Justified!!! Not only justified but obligated by those in my family who fought and died for the freedom in this country. . . . What can I do other than kill this man my self?” Brockbank allegedly posted on Oct. 2, 2021.(RELATED: DOJ Charges Alleged Chinese Agent With Spying In US)

Brockbank allegedly threatened federal law enforcement, according to the press release. “ATF CIA FBI show up to my house I am shooting them peace’s of s*** first No Warning!! Then I will call the sheriff!!! With everything that these piece of shit agencies have done I am completely justified to just start dropping them as soon as they step on my property! justified.” Brockman allegedly posted on July 20, 2022.

Brockbank could receive up to five years in prison if convicted, the DOJ said. This case is part of the DOJ’s ongoing Election Threats Task Force, launched in June 2021 in response to an increase in alleged threats against election officials and workers, according to a department memo.