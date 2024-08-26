Rep Cory Mills Raises Concern Over Secret Service’s Response To Alleged Assassination Attempt On Trump

Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills raises concerns Monday on Fox News on how the Secret Service handled the assasination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Mills pointed out critical lapses in the Secret Service’s handling of an assassination attempt on Trump during an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” The first congressional hearing on the matter revealed significant oversights and refusals by the Secret Service to utilize available security resources.

“We had our very first hearing today, if you will, our forum where we had Ben Shafer, who is one of the actual counter snipers that was on the ground there. He confirmed not only what type of a sophisticated explosive device that Thomas Crooks had, as well as for the multi -channel detonator, but he also confirmed two key things,” Mills told Jesse Watters. (RELATED: Dem Rep Calls It ‘Outrageous’ Fmr. Secret Service Director Never Visited Trump Assassination Site After Tour)

“One, that the Secret Service refused the offer of communication platforms to be able to ensure that everyone has a comms channel that they can utilize. And two, that they were offered a surveillance drone by local law enforcement, and once again, the Secret Service refused to utilize it. So now we have three things, Jesse. We have no comms plan and no communications, which is refused.”

Watters then asked Mills on the reason for the Secret Service‘s refusal.

“I think that they’re going to try and run this whole idea of negligence or the fact that they’re going to try and say that it was the fault of three or four of the officers. The bottom line stops at the director themselves. And I can tell you, we asked Dan Bongino today, former Secret Service officer, whether or not he feels safer with Ronald Rowe at the seat, and he said, absolutely not,” Mills explained. Mills also claims that this reflects a broader issue within the agency.

“Look, this is a culture of a foster DEI society whereby they are not trying to send their best. I went through a plethora of lists since 2023 to 2024 of all the failed and missed steps that has been taken by the Secret Service,” he continued. “So I can tell you, it is a culture issue, it is DEI at heart, but this is either criminal gross negligence or purposeful intent, and that’s what we’re set out to actually find.”