‘There’s Nobody That Can F*cking Come In Here’: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proves Yet Again That He’s An Absolute Boss

Love him or hate him, you have to admit that Jerry Jones is an absolute boss.

Speaking recently with Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. in an interview, Jones made it 100% clear that he will not be leaving his post as the franchise‘s general manager anytime soon. And on top of that, he kept it a bean about how there’s nobody that can do the job better than him.

Published on DLLS, a new city-specific website, Jones got fully into the conversation and even used profanity to express how he was feeling about the topic at hand. (RELATED: CeeDee Lamb Inks 4-Year, $136 Million Contract Extension With Cowboys To End Offseason Drama)

“I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f*ck, if anybody can figure out how to get this sh*t done, I can figure out how to get it done,” said Jones.

“I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my ass a bunch, a bunch. And there’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their ass. So hell no, there’s nobody that could f*cking come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can.”

His team, his rules … and that’s just the way the cookie crumbles, jack.