Danny Jansen Becomes The First Player In MLB History To Play For Two Teams … In One Game?

This is incredible.

A mean combination of the MLB trade deadline and weather caused catcher Danny Jansen to accomplish quite the history in the Major League Baseball record books. The scene came Monday afternoon at Boston‘s Fenway Park.

Jansen is now the first player ever to compete for two teams in one game, doing so when the Toronto Blues Jays and Boston Red Sox squared off to continue their June 26 game that ended up being delayed by rain. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Make Remarkable History, And Not In A Good Way)

To make it even crazier, Jansen played for both the Jays and Sox in the exact same inning after he was on the field for Boston when the game continued.

To explain, Jansen was a member of Toronto when the 2024 season kicked off and back in June he was seventh in the batting lineup when the Blue Jays were playing their division rival. In the second inning of that game when the rain started falling, Jansen was actually at the plate. The game was obviously postponed.

But before the game could continue Monday, Jansen was traded to Boston back in July, which set up this extraordinarily unique scenario to give us a slice of history.

WATCH:

History for Danny Jansen 🙌 He becomes the first player in MLB history to play for the both teams in the same game 😳 (via @mlb, @nesn) pic.twitter.com/hvnZoRax43 — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2024

This is pretty damn cool and totally one of those “romantic” moments in baseball people talk about.