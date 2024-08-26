‘Hasn’t Been A Long Time’: Dem Rep Says Media Over-Exaggerates ‘Importance’ Of Harris Doing An In-Depth Interview

Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said Monday on CNN that the media tends to “over-exaggerate” the “importance” of Vice President Kamala Harris sitting down for an interview, defending the vice president by noting her campaign hasn’t been around for a long time.

Despite becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in late July, Harris has yet to publish official campaign policies on her website or sit for an in-depth press interview. Dingell told “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer” that Harris knows she will have to “spell out her vision and talk about policies,” adding the campaign process can’t all get “squeezed into one day.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Want Her Talking To You’: Dem Pollster Wants Harris To Continue Ducking Press)

“Well, I think sometimes you all over-exaggerate what the importance of it. She knows what she‘s going to have to do. She‘s going to have to spell out her vision and talk about policies more. You can start to see that. You know, we forget that we, in the last three weeks, four weeks we‘ve seen a year or two or three years worth of what‘s happened,” Dingell said.

WATCH:

“She’s only had a vice presidential nominee for two weeks. She had to go into convention. They had to orchestrate that. She turned a whole campaign over from one person to another. So Labor Day is coming, the fall is here. I think we‘re 72 or 71 days left in this election,” Dingell continued. “You‘re going to see some of those things that you want to see happen. We can‘t get it all squeezed into one day. We‘ve got to remember this hasn’t been a lot time of candidate Harris.”

Republican lawmakers have criticized Harris for flip-flopping on policies she supported during her 2020 presidential campaign. While she unveiled part of her economic plans on July 19, Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton noted in a Sunday ABC interview that Harris has not personally distanced herself from her past far-left views, with pushback against her previously supported policies coming only from her aides.

While accepting the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week, Harris capped off the night without releasing an official policy platform. Despite calls for Harris to face the media, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher encouraged her to continue avoiding the press and focus on “talking to the voters.”

