Deion Sanders Shows That He’s Still One Hell Of A Guy Despite All Of The Recent Heat

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Football Media Day at Allegiant Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
While some of the heat is deserved, let’s all acknowledge the fact that Deion is still a good guy.

Yeah, he banned a reporter from questioning him during press conferences. Yeah, he has no clear confidence in his Buffaloes going into the new season. Yeah, they finished a horrendous 4-8 last campaign. And yeah, his personality is losing swagger with each passing week.

But despite all of the negative stuff, there’s some positivity around Coach Prime, like how he takes care of his players. For example, the story I have for you today. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not America’: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Blasts ‘Bully And Hypocrite’ Deion Sanders For Banning Reporter)

While speaking to the team, Deion called up a few of his players, letting everybody know they’re dads — or at least expecting to be dads.

“A child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you, and give you some skills,” said Sanders.

Then, Sanders revealed that he and the Elevations Credit Union (ECU) in a partnership have launched 529 Savings Plans to help out the kids of the Buffs players that they’ll be able to obtain when they get older. To top it off, ECU transferred $2,121 to each player’s account — the 2,121 figure is in honor of Deion wearing No. 21 when he was in the NFL. Coach Prime also said that he will match that number.

WATCH:

He’s still a good dude, y’all. Let’s all remember that as we head into the new season.