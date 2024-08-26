Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Is Changing His Jersey Number From No. 50 To No. 32 To Honor His Late Brother

Applause to Aaron Gordon for this!

Aaron Gordon, a star forward for the Denver Nuggets, will be changing his jersey number to honor his late brother. The older brother of Aaron, Drew Gordon passed away May 30, 2024 in a vehicle accident in Oregon. He was 33 years old.

The 28-year-old younger brother, Aaron, will be switching his jersey number from No. 50 to No. 32 to honor Drew as he wore the number when he played college basketball at New Mexico. (RELATED: ‘Never Won A Championship’: Magic Johnson Fires Back At Anthony Edwards’ Foolish Michael Jordan Comments)

Winning an NBA championship ring in 2023 with the Nuggets, Gordon’s career started with the Orlando Magic where he wore No. 00. When he was traded to Denver in 2020, that’s when he made the change to No. 50.

From 2008-09, Drew suited up for the UCLA Bruins, becoming a Lobo in his sophomore season where he played from 2010-12. In the NBA, Drew didn’t get drafted, but went on to play in the Summer League for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. Eventually, he made the transition to overseas basketball where he retired in 2023.

Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) is switching from No. 50 to No. 32 for the #Nuggets to honor his late brother and former pro player Drew Gordon, who passed away earlier in May. Drew used to wear No. 32. Number last worn by Jeff Green in 2023. #NBA pic.twitter.com/7h7LzSOWlI — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) August 26, 2024

Shoutout to Aaron Gordon. I was always a fan of the guy since his time in Orlando and this ratcheted up my fandom.