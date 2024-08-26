‘This Is Not America’: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Blasts ‘Bully And Hypocrite’ Deion Sanders For Banning Reporter

Paul Finebaum was spittin’ flames!

Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler has been banned by head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes athletic department from being able to put questions into play in upcoming press conferences.

Well, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the iconic college football pundit, isn’t happy about it — and that’s an understatement.

According to an article from the Post, Sanders was bothered by comments from Keeler that labeled him “Deposition Deion,” the “Bruce Lee of B.S.” and a “false prophet.” Oh, and Keeler also used phrases such as “Planet Prime” and “the Deion Kool-Aid,” and called the Colorado program a “circus.” (RELATED: Dabo Swinney To No Longer Take Live Calls On Radio Show After Getting Steamrolled By ‘Tyler From Spartanburg’: REPORT)

Making an appearance Monday morning on ESPN’s “First Take,” Finebaum took an opportunity to hammer Sanders for his move.

“Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for primetime,” said Finebaum. “I find this whole thing to be disgraceful. Deion may want to talk about love and joy and that’s the cornerstone of what he seems to be spewing out. But treating reporters like this seems like we’re in some autocratic country. This is not America. The fact that it’s in his contract is really even more absurd.”

“But don’t forget — he did this at Jackson State. This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way. I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions.”

WATCH:

Paul Finebaum on Colorado banning The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler from press conferences: “Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for primetime, Greeny. I find this whole thing disgraceful… treating reporters like this seems like we’re in some autocratic country. This is not… pic.twitter.com/NMIdmxzUgY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2024

Needless to say, the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes are going to be extraordinarily interesting to pay attention to.