Dramatic Scenes Hit US As Weather Gets Super Weird

The first big False Fall hit America late Wednesday bringing wild weather across the continent by Saturday.

False Fall seems to have hit many parts of the U.S., with footage and forecasts emerging from coast to coast, hinting that Second Summer may be around the corner, according to AccuWeather. Residents across the Midwest, Northeast, and down as far as North Carolina awoke to unseasonably cooler temperatures during the third week of August, but nothing like what’s going on out West.

Flash flooding hit Mooney Falls in the Grand Canyon, forcing hikers to take shelter throughout the life-threatening situation, WeatherNation reports. Precipitation just slightly further West was even wilder, with August snow blanketing Lassen Volcanic National Park in California with an estimated four inches on Friday night through Saturday morning.

DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO! Flash flooding led to a nightmare at Mooney Falls in the Grand Canyon on Friday resulting in a life-threatening situation. Waterfalls of rushing water forced hikers to take shelter in this cave until conditions improved.#azwx pic.twitter.com/ZY00ch2xv1 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 25, 2024

Summer snow! ❄️❄️ An August storm brought snow to Lassen Volcanic National Park in California. An estimated four inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FfWvVDepfL — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 25, 2024

While some forecasters don’t like to admit that “False Fall” is actually a weather phenomenon, it is, and you can’t gaslight us into disbelieving our lived experience. I’m looking at you, AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. (RELATED: Footage Of Insane Weather System Over Phoenix Will Make You Respect Mother Nature)

Ferrell (accurately, annoyingly) explained how there’s no specific definition for what defines False Fall. It usually happens “when a period of unusually warm weather, often higher than the normal average, is followed by a cooler period.” Then, when things go back to normal, we call it Second Summer.

If you want some dynamic piping action this weekend check out our new #tornado chasing series Twisters IRL on YT: https://t.co/XD8QrrktO2 pic.twitter.com/OCbwqzwky5 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) August 24, 2024

Roads were inundated this morning in Boynton Beach, FL after heavy rain sat over the area. An aerial flood advisory remains in place for the West Palm Beach metro until 1pm eastern time. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/TeGBplpr26 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 25, 2024

It’s been a wild week of #waterspout sightings around the Sunshine State! Another funnel was spotted near Pompano Beach this morning, though its tough to tell if it reached the ground or water! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/z9RWy5LoQi — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 25, 2024

Aside from this brief cooling off period, other parts of the U.S. are dealing with continued severe thunderstorms, particularly in the Midwest, according to Weather. (RELATED: Storm System Seemingly Recreates Classic ‘Twister’ Scene In Horrifying Video)

Large hail and isolated tornado threats are expected, particularly in parts of South Dakota and Wisconsin, where wind gusts could reach upwards of 75 mph. And after watching some of the latest episodes of “Twisters IRL,” I’ve been more terrified of wild weather than ever before.

Footage from Florida showed a waterspout over land near Pompano Beach after heavy rain caused flooding in part of West Palm. Remember to check your forecast before leaving the house!